Louis Augustine Charest "Diamond Lou" peacefully left this world Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family and a can of Diet Coke.
His wife of 44 years, Sue, (nee Watson); his son and his wife, Louie and Courtney; his daughter and her husband, Katie and Mike Macsherry; seven grandchildren: Will, Charlie, Haddie, JoeJoe, Bo, Ellie and Ruby; his puppies, Phillie and Sox; his siblings: Michelle Brown, Pat Charest, Mary Ann Charest; nieces, nephews, friends and the numerous mystery novel authors, "Seinfeld" characters, sports legends and newscasters with whom he kept great company will all dearly miss him. We are happy for him to be reunited with his parents, his brother Marc, and his dogs.