Louise Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Born In Marienville, on March 30, 1921, Louise was the daughter of George D. Mortimer and Gertrude Mortimer.
She leaves a remarkable legacy as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked over 30 years in Marienville for Gold Standard National Bank, Warren National Bank and PNC Bank. When asked about her secret to longevity, she said it was to laugh a lot and often. Louise was a die-hard Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed watching them play.
Richard O. Way’s funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin. The time of the service was incorrect in an obituary published Wednesday.
Robert “Bob” Edward Selker, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 25th, 2022, on his beautiful farm surrounded by his daughters, his companion Marsha, family, and his beloved dog Rusty after a courageously fought battle against a prolonged illness.
Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night Oct. 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).
Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter, 68, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his three children, his niece, and his significant other, Kathy, after a courageous battle with cancer.