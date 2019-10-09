Louise Whitehill, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Allentown.
Born Feb. 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Harry Lincoln Phillips and Olive Verona (Miller) Phillips of Curllsville.
