Lucy Ellen Collins Walters

It is with profound sadness that the family of Lucy Ellen Collins Walters announce her passing on Friday June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Aug. 31, 1956, a beloved daughter of Arthur Veon Collins and Kathryn Lena Hillberg Collins.

David Eugene Klasen
David Eugene Klasen, 66, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2023 at Wexford Good Samaritan Hospice with his sister- and brother-in-law by his side.

William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr.
William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr.

William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.

Debra S. Best
Debra S. Best

Debra S. Best, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

Barbara J. Manross

Barbara J. Manross, age 90, of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.

Linda Sollinger
Linda Sollinger

Linda Sollinger, 74 of Franklin, died Thursday June 8, 2023 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh with her husband by her side. She had battled cancer for the past 9 years.

Lewis E. Ralston
Lewis E. Ralston

Lewis E. Ralston, 76, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, June 8, 2023.

Sandra L. Cozad
Sandra L. Cozad

Sandra L. (Braden) Cozad, 71, of Seneca, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Collins House in Franklin.

Duane Shannon Beals
Duane Shannon Beals

Duane Shannon Beals, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Kyle, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 due to complications related to Foix-Alajouanine Syndrome, an illness he battled for over 30 years.

Tina Marie 'Nene' Irwin
Tina Marie 'Nene' Irwin

Tina Marie “Nene” Irwin, 58, of Cranberry, died at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

William H. 'Bill' Williams
William H. 'Bill' Williams

William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren.

Myra Jean Weaver
Myra Jean Weaver

Myra Jean Weaver, 80, of Meadville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Marquette Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.

Barbara J. Bailey
Barbara J. Bailey

Barbara J. Bailey, 74, of Shippenville, reunited with her husband, Gary, in Heaven on Friday, June 2, 2023, a day after what would have been their 55th anniversary.

David R. FitzGerald
David R. FitzGerald

David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.

Matthew James Burns
Matthew James Burns

Matthew James Burns, 63, of St. George, Rockland Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

Russell S. Stahlman
Russell S. Stahlman

Russell S. Stahlman, 95, of Oil City, died on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Samuel Harrison Weckerly
Samuel Harrison Weckerly

Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (06-02-23) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot, following an illness.

Karen D. Myers
Karen D. Myers

Karen D. Myers, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Earl F. Smith
Earl F. Smith

Earl F. Smith, 82, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Robert J. Schupp
Robert J. Schupp

Robert J. Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Robert R. “Bob” Creighton
Robert R. “Bob” Creighton

Robert R. “Bob” Creighton, 89, of Seneca, passed away at his home while surrounded by family on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, following an extended illness.

Elizabeth S. Williams
Elizabeth S. Williams

Elizabeth S. Williams, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital.

Marjorie A. 'Margie' Hilyer
Marjorie A. 'Margie' Hilyer

Marjorie A. “Margie” Hilyer (nee Ebbert), 77, of Dempseytown, passed from this Earth on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a brief struggle with cardiac issues.

Mary Jane Mullen
Mary Jane Mullen

Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.

Dennis 'Triple M' Paul McMasters
Dennis 'Triple M' Paul McMasters

Husband, father, educator, Dennis “Triple M” Paul McMasters, 72, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as his family was by his side.

Beverly L. Hale
Beverly L. Hale

Beverly L. Hale, 81, of Tionesta, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight with cancer. Her faith in the Lord carried her through those two years.

Edward Bergin memorial set

A memorial service for Edward “Ed” James Bergin will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. in Franklin, at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation to be held from 10 to 11 a.m.

Gale Bittinger

Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.