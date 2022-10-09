Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Rimersburg, on Dec. 30, 1963 to Harry and Rose (Spang) Ramsey.

Michael Richard Russell
Michael Richard Russell

Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …

Bonnie E. Cyphert
Bonnie E. Cyphert

Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Elwood L. Steele
Elwood L. Steele

Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

Roy T. Hile
Roy T. Hile

Roy T. Hile, 91, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.

Robert Peterson

Robert Peterson, 90, formerly of Coolspring, Pa. and Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus, Ohio.

Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery
Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery

Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.

Valjean Beers
Valjean Beers

Valjean Beers, 75, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

David M. Bechtel 'DMB'
David M. Bechtel 'DMB'

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.

Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller
Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 10:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Roy D. George
Roy D. George

Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

A.R. 'Art' Teeters
A.R. 'Art' Teeters

A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer.

Carol A. Rough
Carol A. Rough

Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.

Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett
Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett

Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Township, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Scott A. Griffen
Scott A. Griffen

Scott A. Griffen, 57, of Franklin, left this Earth on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to be with his heavenly family after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer.

David L. Best
David L. Best

David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Road, Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Shirley M. Jones

Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and her children.

Earl James Umstead
Earl James Umstead

Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…