M. Harriett McLaughlin, 87 of Worth Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 surrounded by her adoring family.
She was born on her family’s farm, a daughter of the late Delbert G. and Mildred Beach Jack on September 13, 1935.
Erma Kathleen was born the daughter of Delbert and Mildred (Beach) Jack on April 2, 1931, at home in Kilgore. She passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Lynchburg, VA.
William R. Kane, 83, of Butler, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Lowrie Place, a nursing home in Butler.
God came to get a special angel. Shirley Boorech, 92, of Knox passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home.
William M. “Bill” Motosicke, 90, passed away on April 9, 2023 and Janet M. Motosicke, 83, passed away on March 7, 2023.
Thomas A. Karns, 83, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.
Larry R. Waitz, 78, of Titusville, and longtime Rouseville Photographer, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.
Martha M. Leri, 92, of Meadville, passed away after a short illness, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Shirley Faye Guth of Shippenville passed from this life on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at UPMC Northwest with her children at her side. She was 85.
Jay P. Casias, 53, of Fairmount City, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Michael H. Winkler, 66, of Franklin, passed away at his residence at 9:48 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 after a four-year courageous battle with cancer.
Donald L. Baker, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Marah Elizabeth Barscz, 19, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
John William Wallace, a resident of Franklin, formerly of Tionesta, unexpectedly passed away Saturday at the age of 58, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.
Charles R. “Chooch” Majesky, 74, of Venus, formerly of Philadelphia, died at UPMC Northwest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.
Nathan Lee Stahlman, 59, of Franklin, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Dr. Richard Dennis “Denny” Hetrick, 82, of Clarion passed away peacefully early Friday morning, May 12, 2023 at his home.
Elwood C. Neiswonger, 87, of Penn Street, New Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Maxine L. Lauffer, 98, of Marble passed away at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on May 14, 2023.
Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.
Ellen Powell, 65, of Tionesta, passed away of natural causes on May 13, 2023 at her residence.
Richard “Dick” E. Perry, age 72, of Oil City, died Friday, May 12, 2023 as a result of an accidental fire behind his home.
Robert L. “Redbone” McCullough, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.
Dennis “Murph” Murray, 70, crossed over suddenly on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Ann L. Aiken, 76, of Emlenton passed away May 12, 2023 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Samuel Arthur Swartz, 89, of Utica, went to Heaven in the evening of May 12, 2023 at The Caring Place with his family by his side.
Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Patsy Ann Lawrence, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Health Care in Harrisville following a lengthy illness.
John L. Motzer, age 72, of Tionesta, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in Tionesta.
Edna L. Ferringer, 94, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.
Kenneth Max Clark, 86, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023.
Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter, 90, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parker Personal Care where she had been a resident for the last several years.
Dollie J. Moore, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday morning May 9, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Kenneth DuWayne Dittman, age 72 of Franklin and formerly of Lamartine, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at his home, following an illness.
Debbie L. Fox, 52, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.
Margaret I. Sjoden, 84, of Centerville, passed away Sunday evening May 7, 2023 at her residence.
Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master, 72, of Parker passed away Monday morning (05-08-23) at Parker Personal Care Home following complications due to diabetes.
Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor dementia wing, with family at her side.