Mae C. Allen

Jeffrey Myers Crawford, 83, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, Indiana, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father Jan. 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018.
Richard “Dick” G. Dillman, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on May 16, 1935, to the late James A. and Minnie E. (Woodring) Dillman in Brookville.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.
Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.