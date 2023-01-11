Marcella Buzard Haskell of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side.
Born in Erie, on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January.
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023.
Marcella Buzard Haskell of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side.
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home.
Helen L. Doutt, born Jan. 3, 1928 in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Sugar Creek Station.
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his residence.
Sherry L. Swab, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Marienville surrounded by her family.
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.
Cody James Donaldson, 28 of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident Jan. 5, 2023.
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dave K. Nelson, of Oil City, passed away in his home, on Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 85.
Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Donald Henry Weisenfluh, Jr., 76, of Kennerdell (Rockland Township), died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023.
James J. “Jimmy” Stepulla of New Bethlehem, Pa. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Armstrong Memorial Hospital.
Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas.
Kevin Eugene Hillary, 61, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Ronald J. Feely, 60, of Oil City died Dec. 28, 2022.
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health.
Ruth A. Kapp, 88, of Venus, passed away surrounded by her family on Jan. 5, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church for Melissa A. Roxberry.
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness.
Edward “Ed” James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully Jan. 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Margaret “Marti” E. Brown, 60, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson of New Bethlehem, passed away Jan. 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital.
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson, 50, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of Clarion, went to be with the Lord at 4:10 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.
Funeral services and visitation for David H. McFadden will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City.
Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side.
Sara E. Croyle Covell, 85, formerly of Kittanning and presently of Franklin, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz, 86, of Oil City passed away recently on Jan. 3, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy Mae Peterson, 92, formerly of Brookville and Orlando, Florida died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Wesley Woods Hospice, New Albany, Ohio.
Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko, 87, passed away on Saturday evening, Dec. 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Franklin.
Martin C. Richards, 57, of Seneca, passed away at 11:02 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties.
Donald “Gene” Eugene Walton, 93, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while at his home.
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence.
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC-Pittsburgh following a brief illness.