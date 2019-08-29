Marcia D. Miller, 71, of Oil City, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A complete obituary will be published Friday in The Derrick.
