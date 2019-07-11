Marcia E. Sottiaux, age 78, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, passed from this earth to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 1, 1940, to the late Dr. Clinton A. Hays and Lois A. (Coffey) Hays.
She was a 1958 graduate of Oil City High School. She later earned a bachelor degree in education from Penn State University.
Marcia attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Venus.
Marcia was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, and the companionship of her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing to the beach with her sister, Carole Williams. She was a loyal Steelers and Pirates fan. In later years, she was very active with her high school alumni group, helping to plan events and reunions.
She was employed for over 30 years as a special education teacher in the Oil City school district and was very dedicated to all her many students over the years.
Marcia will be lovingly remembered by her longtime special companion, Clarence "Tink" Albaugh of Seneca; a daughter, Karin C. Kindig and her husband Todd Dufford of Sterling, Virginia; two grandchildren, Kacey Haro of Denver, Colorado, and Alex Haro, Jr. of Sterling, Virginia; a sister, Carole Williams and her husband Jim of Florence, South Carolina; and three nieces, Chris Addis, Cathi Bochette, and Carrie Bochette.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Clinton A. "Sonny" Hays, Jr.
There will be a private viewing for the immediate family.
A funeral service for friends and family will be held in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the Rev. Roger Overmyer officiating.
Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics, Attn: Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW - 12th Floor, Washington DC, 20036.
