Marcia K. Maul, 85, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning March 15, 2022, in her home, on a beautiful spring day.
Born Jan. 7, 1937 in Oil City, during a bad ice and snow storm, she was the daughter of the late Oran and Lila Lorain Stadtler Krug.
Francis A. Benton, 90, of Emlenton, passed away early Monday morning, March 14, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will be published Thursday.
The family of Gloria A. Fenton, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021, in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Donna M. Bartos, 60, formerly of New Castle, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, following a lengthy illness.
Raymond H. Snyder, age 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton.
Stephen C. “Steve” Mazon, 68, of Sandy Lake, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville with his wife by his side.
Kenneth L. Ward of Cochranton (Wayne Township) passed away peacefully in his residence with his family by his side on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was 85.
Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, three-month battle with cancer. He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of David Wayne Thomas will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2 p.m. at the Fertigs United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Rev. Bodie Riddle, church pastor.
Leroy “Butch” Gaston, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at his home following an illness.
Margaret A. “Peg” Toscano, 87, of Erie and formerly of Oil City, passed away on her birthday March 11, 2022, at Manchester Commons in Erie.
Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Patricia Ann (Mason) Paich, 92, formerly of Kennerdell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at, Orchard Manor.
Grace Marie Wilkinson, 104, known to many as “Our Amazing Grace”, passed away on March 10, at home in Erie, in the presence of her daughters and son-in-law.
Robert Thomas Jacoby, 69, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022.
Sharon Lee (Case) Travis, 77 of New Bethlehem, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
David Allen Shouey, 55, of Pleasantville, died of natural causes Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, while doing what he loved the most — working on his hot rod.
Margaret Gibson, of Meadville, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Collin’s House in Franklin.
Mary L. Usoff, 85 of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at UPMC Seneca.
Meaghen Kathleen Kennedy, age 37, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church for Jane E. McQuaid of Sandy Lake.
James “Jim” Edward Whitling, age 76, of Wyalusing, formerly Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte.
Louis L. “Lou” Confer, 70, of Clarion, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
James R. Ebert of Amherst, NY entered into rest Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Shawn M. Hilliard, 40, of Clarion, who has been missing since late December was found deceased Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, in Armstrong County.
Stella Mae Allio, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home.
Ethel “Jo” Burdett, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff, age 79, Village of President, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with the people he loved surrounding him.
Thomas W. White, age 83, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away early Jan. 17, 2022, at home with family of natural causes.
Dr. William Adams, 67, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Dennis M. Gilmore, 82, of Monroeville, passed away at home Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Joyce Marie Cobbett, age 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Danny A. Manross, 64, of Chapmanville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
John Francis “Arrow” Eismont Jr., 67, a lifelong Oil City resident, died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his daughter by his side after an unexpected illness.
Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle, loving wife, mother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Seneca.
