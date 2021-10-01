Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, at the Collins House in Franklin.
Marcia was born July 12, 1966, in Grove City. She was the daughter of the late Mary Spanberger.
Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.
Matthew S. “Matt” Steele, 63, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday Sept. 27, 2021.
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Edward J. Barr, age 75, of Knox, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
Bernard W Eck, 81, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
E. Joan Tecza, age 88, of Oil City, passed away on September 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon, 72, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St. in Franklin, died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
William R. “Bill” Schell, 46, of Oil City, died at his home Monday, September 27, 2021.
Kenneth W. Confer, 54, of Oil City, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after a long illness.
William P. Moon, 78, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 28, 2021.
Christine Diane Warner, 63, of Seneca, died Saturday evening, September 25, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Emanuel “Junior” DeMarches, Jr., 91, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Centerville. He had resided there for the past few years.
Katherine “Kathy” Ann Gloss, 59, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning hours Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Patricia Ditz, 72, of New Castle, formerly of Fryburg, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Heritage Valley Beaver after a period of declining health.
Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Friday evening, September 24, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Kathleen L. Flockerzi, 73, of Lake Lucy passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 after a period of declining health.
George M. Loll, 86, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare.
Marilyn Cole, 82, passed peacefully after a long illness early in the morning September 26, 2021.
Faye Louise Huff Wicklum, 86, of Ramseur, NC, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC.
Husband, father, perpetual medical student, Ralph “Bom” Nicholas Bommer, 41, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as his wife was by his side.
James D. “J.D.” Miller, 79, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24th, 2021, in his home.
Robert L. Gharing, 73, of Cooperstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the ER at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Marla E. Downing, 62, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. at her home following an extended illness.
Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Joel “Jody” Reeher, 53, of Cooperstown, took his last victory lap around the track on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Ira W. “Bill” Ehrhart III, 68, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home.
Judith M. Hepinger, 84, of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
G. John Rex, 73, of Pine City, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
After over six years of battling cancers, Cindy Bryant went to be with her Lord and awaiting family members on September 24, 2021.
Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness
Olive Mary McBride, 94, of Goodlettsville, TN, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at NHC Place Sumner in Gallatin, TN.
Harry E. “Ed” Wagner, 70, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital due to complications with surgery.
Steven Dale Burdette, 69, of Sandy Lake Township, Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. Steven was born in Franklin on Dec. 19, 1951, to the late William and Shirley (Engles) Burdette.
Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Constance “Connie” T. Long of Verona, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Longwood at Oakmont, Verona.
Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks, age 79, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
