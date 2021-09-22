Marcia L. Mitchell

Marcia L. Mitchell, 78, a resident of Oil City, died peacefully at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in The Caring Place of Franklin, following a period of declining health.

She was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late Frank Howard Rankin and Martha Chrispen Rankin.

Nancy Moore
Nancy Moore

Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butler Hospital.

Michael K. Hetrick
Michael K. Hetrick

Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed onto greener pastures the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

Ray J. Taft
Ray J. Taft

Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.

Leroy Wagner
Leroy Wagner

LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from an accident at his golf course.

Mavis Culver
Mavis Culver

Mavis Culver, 74, of Seneca, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Michael Stephen Buchna
Michael Stephen Buchna

Michael Stephen Buchna, 69, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by both his loving daughters.

Bonnie Sharrar
Bonnie Sharrar

Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Transylvan Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021.

Irene Hoffman
Irene Hoffman

Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021.

Frank Jeffrey Persing memorial service

A memorial service for Frank Jeffrey “Jeff” Persing, formerly of Franklin, will be held Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. at Gardinier Funeral Home located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.

Janet C. Baldwin
Janet C. Baldwin

Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Teresa R. Reddinger
Teresa R. Reddinger

Teresa R. Reddinger, age 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.

Timothy 'Tim' Allen Keck
Timothy 'Tim' Allen Keck

Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.

Patrick E. Craig
Patrick E. Craig

Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City, takes his final bow on his farewell tour to be with the Lord. He passed Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Emily Lynn Tucker
Emily Lynn Tucker

Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Sue Riddle Frey
Sue Riddle Frey

Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Edward A. 'Ed' Stevens
Edward A. 'Ed' Stevens

Edward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.

Mary Louise Banner
Mary Louise Banner

Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Norma M Burns
Norma M Burns

Norma M. Burns, 85, of Venus passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.

Robert L. “Bob” Fox
Robert L. “Bob” Fox

Robert L. “Bob” Fox went to be the Lord Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. at the Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.

LaRue O’Neil
LaRue O’Neil

LaRue O’Neil, 86, of Knox, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, following a brief illness.

Thomas Hartle Jr.
Thomas Hartle Jr.

On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…

Daniel Paul Mossburg
Daniel Paul Mossburg

Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.

Elmer D. Reed Jr.
Elmer D. Reed Jr.

Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Harvey W. Blest
Harvey W. Blest

Harvey W. Blest, 78, of Oil City went to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.