Margaret Anne “Peg” Fulton, age 87, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Born February 17, 1934, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Homer H. and Dorothy Shaffer Schruers.
Vonda Schwabenbauer, 84, of Tylersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Patricia J. (McNaughton) King, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.
Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.
Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Rose Marie Hoban, 84, of Kightlinger Road, Titusville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Frances Kelley, 94, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson, age 93, of West Hickory, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in West Hickory, daughter of the late Larry A. and Edna (Satoriti) Maze.
John J. Racko Sr., 83, of Polk, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Lois Adams, 75, of Nectarine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Jackson L. Chambers, 79, of Cochranton died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.
Suzanne Pearl “Sue” Metro, 79 of Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
Eugene “Gene” Schruers, age 56, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.
Russell Thomas (Tom) Bell, 79, passed Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Robert A. Hilyer, 86, of Marienville, died early Thursday, September 30, 2021 following a period of declining health.
James C. “Jim” Kennedy, 72, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Frances Kay Williams, age 78, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Timothy T. Hall, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.
Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, at the Collins House in Franklin.
Matthew S. “Matt” Steele, 63, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday Sept. 27, 2021.
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Edward J. Barr, age 75, of Knox, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
Bernard W Eck, 81, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
E. Joan Tecza, age 88, of Oil City, passed away on September 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon, 72, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St. in Franklin, died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
William R. “Bill” Schell, 46, of Oil City, died at his home Monday, September 27, 2021.
Kenneth W. Confer, 54, of Oil City, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after a long illness.
William P. Moon, 78, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 28, 2021.
Christine Diane Warner, 63, of Seneca, died Saturday evening, September 25, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Emanuel “Junior” DeMarches, Jr., 91, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Centerville. He had resided there for the past few years.
Katherine “Kathy” Ann Gloss, 59, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning hours Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Patricia Ditz, 72, of New Castle, formerly of Fryburg, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Heritage Valley Beaver after a period of declining health.
Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Friday evening, September 24, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Kathleen L. Flockerzi, 73, of Lake Lucy passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 after a period of declining health.
George M. Loll, 86, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare.
