Ann Fulton

Margaret Anne Fulton

 Picasa

Margaret Anne “Peg” Fulton, age 87, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

Born February 17, 1934, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Homer H. and Dorothy Shaffer Schruers.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Fulton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Doris R. Frantz
Obituaries

Doris R. Frantz

Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.

James Marlin Mohney
Obituaries

James Marlin Mohney

James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Lurla P. Stromyer
Obituaries

Lurla P. Stromyer

Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on Oct. 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Patricia L. Johnson
Obituaries

Patricia L. Johnson

Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Delores K. Knight
Obituaries

Delores K. Knight

Delores K. Knight, 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.

Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice
Obituaries

Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice

Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Donald Floyd Brown
Obituaries

Donald Floyd Brown

Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.

Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony
Obituaries

Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony

Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr.
Obituaries

Boyd A. Eaton Jr.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

Rose Marie Hoban
Obituaries

Rose Marie Hoban

Rose Marie Hoban, 84, of Kightlinger Road, Titusville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Dorothy M. 'Dot' (Maze) Jackson
Obituaries

Dorothy M. 'Dot' (Maze) Jackson

Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson, age 93, of West Hickory, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in West Hickory, daughter of the late Larry A. and Edna (Satoriti) Maze.

Lois Adams
Obituaries

Lois Adams

Lois Adams, 75, of Nectarine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Jackson L. Chambers
Obituaries

Jackson L. Chambers

Jackson L. Chambers, 79, of Cochranton died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Eugene "Gene" Schruers
Obituaries

Eugene "Gene" Schruers

Eugene “Gene” Schruers, age 56, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Robert A. Hilyer
Obituaries

Robert A. Hilyer

Robert A. Hilyer, 86, of Marienville, died early Thursday, September 30, 2021 following a period of declining health.

James C. 'Jim' Kennedy
Obituaries

James C. 'Jim' Kennedy

James C. “Jim” Kennedy, 72, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Frances Kay Williams
Obituaries

Frances Kay Williams

Frances Kay Williams, age 78, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Timothy T. Hall
Obituaries

Timothy T. Hall

Timothy T. Hall, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Guy Richard Wingard
Obituaries

Guy Richard Wingard

Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Jeffery Allan Camarigg
Obituaries

Jeffery Allan Camarigg

Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.

Marcia K. Shaw
Obituaries

Marcia K. Shaw

Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, at the Collins House in Franklin.

Edward Barr
Obituaries

Edward Barr

Edward J. Barr, age 75, of Knox, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Bernard Eck
Obituaries

Bernard Eck

Bernard W Eck, 81, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

E. Joan Tecza
Obituaries

E. Joan Tecza

E. Joan Tecza, age 88, of Oil City, passed away on September 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Margaret McMahon
Obituaries

Margaret McMahon

Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon, 72, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Ronald Scott Miller

Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St. in Franklin, died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

Kenneth W. Confer
Obituaries

Kenneth W. Confer

Kenneth W. Confer, 54, of Oil City, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after a long illness.