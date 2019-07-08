Margaret Elizabeth Chadman, 97, formerly of Lamartine and Knox, passed away Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 6, 1922, in Lamartine, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Wilda Barris Chadman.
Due to her parents passing in 1927, she was raised by her grandparents, Leonard and Margaret Barris.
She was a homemaker for her uncle, Howard Barris, until his death.
Margaret attended the Delo and Salem schools.
She loved doing all crafts and was an avid crocheter.
Survivors include a niece and three nephews.
Margaret was the last surviving member of her immediate family and in addition to her parents and grandparents, was preceded in death by three brothers, Sylvester, Stanley and Woodrow.
At Margaret's request, there will be no services.
Interment will take place in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Salem Township, Clarion County.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.
Online condolences may be sent to Margaret's family at http://www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.