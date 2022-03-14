Margaret Gibson

Margaret Gibson

Margaret Gibson, of Meadville, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Collin’s House in Franklin.

Born on July 8,1939, in Sheffield, England, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Winnifred Williams.

Margaret A. 'Peg' Toscano
Obituaries

Margaret A. 'Peg' Toscano

Margaret A. “Peg” Toscano, 87, of Erie and formerly of Oil City, passed away on her birthday March 11, 2022, at Manchester Commons in Erie.

Martha J. Mewes
Obituaries

Martha J. Mewes

Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Grace Marie Wilkinson
Obituaries

Grace Marie Wilkinson

Grace Marie Wilkinson, 104, known to many as “Our Amazing Grace”, passed away on March 10, at home in Erie, in the presence of her daughters and son-in-law.

Obituaries

Leroy 'Butch' Gaston

Leroy “Butch” Gaston of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Robert Thomas Jacoby
Obituaries

Robert Thomas Jacoby

Robert Thomas Jacoby, 69, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022.

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis
Obituaries

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis, 77 of New Bethlehem, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

David Allen Shouey
Obituaries

David Allen Shouey

David Allen Shouey, 55, of Pleasantville, died of natural causes Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, while doing what he loved the most — working on his hot rod.

James “Jim” Edward Whitling
Obituaries

James “Jim” Edward Whitling

James “Jim” Edward Whitling, age 76, of Wyalusing, formerly Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte.

Shawn M. Hilliard
Obituaries

Shawn M. Hilliard

Shawn M. Hilliard, 40, of Clarion, who has been missing since late December was found deceased Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, in Armstrong County.

Stella Mae Allio
Obituaries

Stella Mae Allio

Stella Mae Allio, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home.

Ethel "Jo" Burdett
Obituaries

Ethel "Jo" Burdett

Ethel “Jo” Burdett, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff
Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff

Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff, age 79, Village of President, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with the people he loved surrounding him.

Thomas W. White
Obituaries

Thomas W. White

Thomas W. White, age 83, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away early Jan. 17, 2022, at home with family of natural causes.

Dr. William Adams
Obituaries

Dr. William Adams

Dr. William Adams, 67, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Joyce Marie Cobbett
Obituaries

Joyce Marie Cobbett

Joyce Marie Cobbett, age 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Danny A. Manross
Obituaries

Danny A. Manross

Danny A. Manross, 64, of Chapmanville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

John Francis "Arrow" Eismont Jr.
Obituaries

John Francis "Arrow" Eismont Jr.

John Francis “Arrow” Eismont Jr., 67, a lifelong Oil City resident, died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his daughter by his side after an unexpected illness.

Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle
Obituaries

Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle

Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle, loving wife, mother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Seneca.

Tami Ann Brock
Obituaries

Tami Ann Brock

Tami Ann Brock, 60, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Gerald D. Frederick
Obituaries

Gerald D. Frederick

Gerald D. Frederick, 74, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.

Gwendolyn Lois Traister
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Lois Traister

Gwendolyn Lois Traister, 90, of Rimersburg, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Sara Ann Shafer
Obituaries

Sara Ann Shafer

Sara Ann Shafer, formerly of Oil City, age 91, died Monday Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Obituaries

Martha C. Fetzer

Martha C. Fetzer of 18667 Route 68, Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Clarview Nursing Home.

Barbara Jean Lamison
Obituaries

Barbara Jean Lamison

Barbara Jean Lamison, 87, of Renfrew, formerly of Prospect, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Advanced Care Center in Butler.

Dean Thomas Dehner
Obituaries

Dean Thomas Dehner

Dean Thomas Dehner, 64, of Oil City passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.