Services have been announced for Margaret M. “Peg” Hynes Stubler, 90 of Laguna Woods, CA., and formerly of Oil City, who passed away July 12, 2023.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Aug. 5 in St. Joseph Church in Oil City at 10:30 a.m.

Richard E. Stevenson
Richard E. Stevenson

Richard E. Stevenson, 67, formerly of Titusville passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.

Dorothy P. Smith

Dorothy P. Smith, 92, of Shippenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Jeffrey A. Shull

Jeffrey A. Shull, 62 of Twin Falls, ID, passed away at his home on July 12, 2023. Shull was born in Franklin.

Mary E. Bartley
Mary E. Bartley

Mary E. Bartley, 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 25, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Wayne R. Hogue
Wayne R. Hogue

Wayne R. Hogue, 74, of Seneca, a well-known Tippery resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Hamot in Erie early Sunday evening, July 23, 2023.

Dorothy M. Krepp
Dorothy M. Krepp

Dorothy M. Krepp, 89, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at The Caring Place, Franklin.

Belinda 'Cass' Thomas
Belinda 'Cass' Thomas

Belinda “Cass” Thomas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this earth on July 21, 2023, at the young age of 60.

Service set for Rebecca B. Nelson

Family and friends of Rebecca B. Nelson of Pleasantville, who passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, may attend a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27 in Titusville, with Pastor Tim Maybray officiating.

David R. FitzGerald

A memorial service for Grove City resident David R. FitzGerald, who passed away June 1, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Franklin Elks Lodge.

Service set for Harold 'Bud' Price

A memorial service with graveside military honors has been scheduled for Harold “Bud” Price of Knox who passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 82.

Donald S. “Scotty” Wolfkiel
Donald S. “Scotty” Wolfkiel

Donald S. “Scotty” Wolfkiel, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation where he has resided for the past year.

Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn
Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn

Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn (formerly McCleary) of 320 Crestview Dr. Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after a short illness. She would have celebrated her 92nd birthday on August 6. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last several years.

Robert “Bob” Kalamajka
Robert “Bob” Kalamajka

A celebration of life for Bob Kalamajka will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City. His ashes will be buried to complete his final journey. Friends and family are invited.

Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Watkins

Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Franklin Library, where she was a volunteer.

Donald Everett Bloomster
Donald Everett Bloomster

Donald Everett Bloomster, 94, of Erie, formerly of Marienville, passed from this life to his Eternal Life on July 18, 2023, holding his wife, Shirley’s hand.

Norma J. Dehner
Norma J. Dehner

Norma J. Dehner, 73, of Brookville, passed away at UPMC Passavant Hospital on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Linda K. Gleason
Linda K. Gleason

Linda K. Gleason, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, July 14, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Penny Ann (Lewis) McCleary
Penny Ann (Lewis) McCleary

Penny Ann (Lewis) McCleary, 79, of Clarion, passed away early Monday morning, July 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, daughter of the late Blaine A. and Cleo L. (Haines) Lewis.

Mark Allan Butler

Mark Butler of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, passed away on July 15, 2023, at his home.

Heather R. Klingensmith
Heather R. Klingensmith

Heather R. Klingensmith, 48 of Slippery Rock passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 at AGH after her courageous battle with Rett’s Syndrome.

Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing
Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing

Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 14th, 2023 on the 50th Wedding Anniversary of her and her only love, David Lee Ruffing.

Chester E. 'Chet' McMillen
Chester E. 'Chet' McMillen

Chester E. “Chet” McMillen, 89 years old, of Summerville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 16, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Dementia wing.

Janet L. Kiehl
Janet L. Kiehl

Janet L. Kiehl of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center following a brief illness.

Donna Keller
Donna Keller

Donna Keller, 73, of Knox, passed away peacefully from cancer on July 15, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones in her own home.