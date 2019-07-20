Margaret L. Sisney

Margaret L. "Sis Dolan" Sisney, 79, of 821 Belmar Road, Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at The Collins House in Franklin.
Margaret was born on April 14, 1940, to the late Charles E. and Essie M. (Flick) Dolan in Sugarcreek Township.
She attended the old Third Ward, Franklin High School and graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1959.
Margaret married the love of her life, Clarence "Pete" Sisney, on Sept. 22, 1980. They enjoyed many years of fishing and enjoyed dining out together. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2013.
During Margaret's professional career, she was employed for several years in custodial services, servicing J & L Steel, John-Manville, and the Franklin Club.
She then began her career in the care of the elderly. She worked at Hunter-Graham Nursing Home, and from there she joined the staff at Venango Manor in 1967 and retired after 28 years of service.
Margaret was a lover of horses and ducks, but really enjoyed all animals. She would have several bird feeders filled and put food out for the wild animals on and around her property. Stray cats would always find food and refuge at her house.
Left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, Wayne C. Dolan and his wife, Silvia, of Franklin, and Richard E. Dolan and his wife, Gloria, of Bradleytown; her one sister, Donna J. (Dolan) Long of Franklin; her four stepchildren, Clarence D. Sisney and his wife, Okie, of Korea, Donnie Dechristafaro, Dannie Parish, and Veda Godbee and her husband, Clarence, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles I. Dolan and William O. Dolan and her brother-in-law, Donald D. Long.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the chapel at Graham Cemetery.
Funeral services will be held following visitation at the cemetery chapel, with Reverend Pat Daugherty, pastor of the Atlantic Avenue Church, officiating.
Margaret will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Graham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margaret's name to the Venango County VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, 16323; Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, 16346; and/or to the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA), 150 Wagner Drive, Franklin, 16323.
To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.