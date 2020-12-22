Margaret 'Peg' Wood

Margaret "Peg" Wood

Margaret "Peg" Wood passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 92.

She was born Dec. 6, 1928.

Maxine Carlson, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Shenango on the Green, her home of seven years in New Wilmington.

Obituaries

Margie Jo Myers

Margie Jo Myers, 55, of Kane, formerly of Smethport, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the UPMC-Kane Hospital.

Obituaries

Obituaries

