Margot Johnston

Margot K. Johnston

Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1937, in DuBois, a daughter to the late Carl LeRoy and Myrtle (Kirkwood) Jacobson.

Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison
Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison

Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Venus, the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Paup) Morrison. He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1953.…

Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr.
Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr.

Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare. He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Mercer, a son to the late Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Sr. and Myrtle (Heckathorne) Snyder. He was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School. He worked at the Franklin Hos…

Obituaries

Donna G. Hetrick
Donna G. Hetrick

Donna G. Hetrick, 87, of Brookville died the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her home following a period of declining health surrounded by her beloved husband and family.

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert
Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville where she had resided since May 2008.

Paul Rapp Sr.

Paul Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 7, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.

Margaret L. 'Peg' Fitzgerald
Margaret L. 'Peg' Fitzgerald

Margaret L. “Peg” Fitzgerald, 71, of Harrisville, formerly of Boyers, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

DeWayne F. Shorts
DeWayne F. Shorts

DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Willie Lockhart
Willie Lockhart

Willie Mae Lockhart, 83, of Franklin, passed away in her home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the early hours of the morning surrounded by her family.

Martha A. Caldwell

Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.

Eileen Swyers Henry
Eileen Swyers Henry

Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.

Furthermore - Brian L. Bowser

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo
Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Evelyn Louise Isaacs
Evelyn Louise Isaacs

Evelyn Louise Isaacs, age 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Joyce E. Wilson
Joyce E. Wilson

Joyce E. Wilson, 73, of Seneca, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

SalLea R. Edkin
SalLea R. Edkin

SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.

Doris R. Frantz
Doris R. Frantz

Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.

James Marlin Mohney
James Marlin Mohney

James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Lurla P. Stromyer
Lurla P. Stromyer

Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on Oct. 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Patricia L. Johnson
Patricia L. Johnson

Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Delores K. Knight
Delores K. Knight

Delores K. Knight, 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.

Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice
Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice

Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Donald Floyd Brown
Donald Floyd Brown

Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.

Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony
Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony

Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr.
Boyd A. Eaton Jr.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.