Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen, 82, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to her heavenly home, early Friday morning Dec. 16, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Marian was born in Belle Vernon, Fayette County on Aug. 26, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Eliza Jane Clegg Gurney. She graduated from high school in Sandy Lake and had been employed in the laundry department of the nursing home in Grove City and by Rax Restaurant. Marian enjoyed taking walks, working on puzzles and flower gardening. She had been a longtime member of the former Fundamental Baptist Church in St. Petersburg. She was a kind and humble person and was fond of cats.
Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.
Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.
Donald J. Curran, 96, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Buffalo; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Curran. Don was married for 51 years to the former Genevieve “Gen” Boudreau who died on Ja…