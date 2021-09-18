Marian Jean Oliphant, 93 of Kennerdell passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.
Marian was born Sept. 19, 1927, in Emlenton at the home of her parents, MM Say and Vera V. McCandless Say.
A memorial service for Frank Jeffrey “Jeff” Persing, formerly of Franklin, will be held Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. at Gardinier Funeral Home located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.
Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Teresa R. Reddinger, age 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.
Sylvester R. “Bob” Becker Jr., age 96, a lifelong resident of Oil City, entered into the gates of heaven Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.
Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City, takes his final bow on his farewell tour to be with the Lord. He passed Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Edward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.
Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Norma M. Burns, 85, of Venus passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.
George Weston Hamilton, 75, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at home.
Doris Evelyn McNaughton, age 92, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Charles R. “Dick” Shreffler, age 82, of Emlenton, went to heaven Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Oil City for Michael R. “Fuji” Murray.
Richard L. “Rick” Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca due to complications from pneumonia.
Robert L. “Bob” Fox went to be the Lord Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. at the Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.
LaRue O’Neil, 86, of Knox, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, following a brief illness.
Thomas Bernard Kelly, 68, of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…
On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Grace Jacoby Solle left this earth to join her Lord in heaven.
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Robert “Bobby” Marion Williams III, of Oil City, on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 59 years.
Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.
Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Harvey W. Blest, 78, of Oil City went to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard Thomas Schneider of Columbus Ohio, born May 13, 1933, in Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, after a battle with dementia and a sudden stroke.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, God called Beverly C. Johnson home.
Clair A. Bayne, 83, of Titusville, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.
Eric D. Whitehill, 59, of Seneca, passed away at home Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, following an extended illness.
Robert Amos Suplee, 90, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in his home.
Rosina Marie Luppino Karmel (Rose), 85, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
Rebecca “Becky” Harkless, a lifelong resident of Callensburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 97. She passed away peacefully at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Charles “Skip” H. Hagerty, 76, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
Virginia Mealy Motter Groner, 82, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.
Yvonne “Bonnie” Marie Bish, 78, of Oil City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Theresa Marie “Byrd” Hulings, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Sherri Darlene Hunt, age 63, passed away with her family by her side Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home in Titusville.
