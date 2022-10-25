Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
She was born on July 25, 1953, to the late Albert and Mary (Toscano) Cassano.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
She was born on July 25, 1953, to the late Albert and Mary (Toscano) Cassano.
Mary Louise Dufault, 85, Attorney and Adventurous Spirit with a Zeal for Music, Travel & the Theater of Life.
Bryan O’Donnell Jr., age 34, of Summerville, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter, 68, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his three children, his niece, and his significant other, Kathy, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Genevieve A. Perry, age 92, of Grove City passed away on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2022, in Butler Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
Thomas W. Reed, 61, a resident of 1337 Eagle St., Franklin, died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a brief, but courageous battle with lung cancer.
Wesley “Pat” Sherman, 84, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after battling a short illness.
Mary L. Hoover, 89, formerly of North Dillon Drive, Titusville passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James Russell Elder died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Knox, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022.
Mazie Lynn Wilson, two-week-old beloved daughter of James Wilson and Abby Millard of Seneca, gained her angel wings on Friday, October 21, 2022.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Ed and Della Rodgers on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.
John William “Bill” Nadig, 86, of Franklin passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Ryan “Shane” Steer, 49, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at his residence on Saturday, October 22, 2022, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.
Clarence “Ike” R. Keener Jr., 60, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Adam William Sharp, 40, of Seneca, received his angel wings on Friday Oct. 21, 2022.
Kirk A. Webb, 73, of Cherrytree Road, Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Anthony “Tony” Thomas Giordano died at 6:09 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17th, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer at the TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont, Colorado.
Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.
Catherine “Cathy” A. (Sherbine) Kirkpatrick of Crown passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 17th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.
Sandra J. Bickel, 84, of Ranger, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.
Richard J. Wujcik, 89, of Oil City, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Robert J. Voisin, 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Jennifer L. Rimer, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life service for Louisa M. Detar, 88, of Falls Creek, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating.
Donald Eugene “Gene” “Curly” Curll, 88, of Riverview Avenue, Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born Dec. 9, 1949 in Titusville. She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, Ohio.
Robert John Kaufman, 36, was born Nov. 26, 1985 in Erie. He passed away May 26, 2022 in Parkersburg, WV.
Richard Vern “Dick” Strauser, 75, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his family.
Thomas Edward Hare, 70, of Loxahatchee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Sheila Ann Rivers, age 76, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, after a reoccurrence of her cancer, which she had been courageously battling for eight years.
Elissa M. “Elsie” Schwabenbauer, 82, of Leeper, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Paul D. Berringer, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Anna E. Sherman, 85, a resident of 550 Keely Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness, with family at her bedside.
Omer R. Smith, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15 2022, at Clarion Hospital.