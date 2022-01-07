Former local resident Marietta “Mimi” Montgomery (née James), 92, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 in Dunkirk, New York.
Marietta was born Aug. 20, 1929, in Seattle, Washington, to Gordon M. and Lillian S. James. After living in Bremerton, Washington, the family moved to Ohio, where Marietta attended high school and college in the town after which she was named.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.