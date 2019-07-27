Marilyn Benton

Marilyn "Jean" Benton, 91, of Oil City, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Oakwood Heights.
Born in Oil City on November 22, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Flora Downing Bickel.
She was a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, Jean always had her home open to anyone who needed a meal. She loved being a caretaker to the elderly. Compared to someone who always takes in stray animals, Jean took in "stray people," and was known for her generosity beyond measure.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, and spending time with friends and family.
On June 25, 1949, she was married to Robert Glenn Benton Sr, and they enjoyed almost 50 years on marriage together until Robert passed away on January 4, 1996.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Benton Jr. and wife Debbie, Thomas Benton and wife Elizabeth; two daughters, Karen Lehrian and husband Randall, and Patricia Shiley and husband Ronald Jr., all of Oil City; seven grandchildren, Buffy Schiffer and husband Nathan, Randy Lehrian Jr. and wife Mariann, Amanda Lehrian, Sarah Lehrian Sells and husband Aaron, Grace Lehrian, Ronald Shiley III and wife Joy, and Matthew Shiley and wife Michelle; and twelve great grandchildren.
Also surviving is a special cousin Doris "Dorie" Ritchey of Rouseville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a grandson, Robbie Benton; three brothers, Francis Bickel, Fredrick Bickel, Donald Bickel; and a sister Shirley Bryan.
Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be at Grace United Methodist Church, Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Byron Myers officiating.
Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Garden.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to all the staff at Oakwood Heights for the professional and loving care that they gave to Jean during her stay there at the home, as well as the AseraCare Team, and to Rev. Byron Myers for his love and fellowship that was spent with Jean.
Memorial contributions be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
