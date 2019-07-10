Marilyn E. Brown

Marilyn Elaine (Cole) Brown of Clarion passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she was residing. Marilyn was 67 years of age.
Born Nov. 10, 1951, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late George W. and L. Margaret (Speer) Cole. She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School.
In 2002, she married Oscar N. Brown, who preceded her in death in 2018.
Marilyn enjoyed doing handiwork and making crafts with the other residents at CHRC, taking day trips, and spending holidays with her family. She enjoyed time spent with her nieces and nephews and their families. She was a former member of the Limestone Grange and was a member of the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church.
Marilyn is survived by her siblings, George A. Cole and Beverly C. Johnson; along with her nieces and nephews and an extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra J. Cole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New-Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church, 1419 Rehoboth Church Road, Clarion 16214.
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street in Clarion where visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 12.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting http://www.goblefh.net.
