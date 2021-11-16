Marilyn Joyce Felmlee, 79, of Victory Heights, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
She was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Oil City to the late Paul and Helen (Kugler) Caruso.
Herman R. “Chief Smitty” Smith, 93, of Polk, retired Senior Chief Petty Officer E8 has gone out to that crystal sea on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 0319.
Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena of Butler, formerly of Jefferson Township, was called home to be with his Savior after a brief illness Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Donald E. Boitnott of Polk died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made regrettably by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Floyd L. Collins, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications due to COVID-19.
Mabel Sherman, 86, formerly of Emlenton, Polk, and Seneca, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at The Laurels in Worthington, Ohio. Mabel moved to Ohio in December 2020 to be closer to her son after the death of her fourth husband, Marshall Sherman.
Grace I. Beach, 76, of Venus passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Robert J. “Bob” Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at his home in Tionesta.
Patricia Ann “Patty” Beary Hepler, 85, of Leeper, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, following a tragic house fire.
Elaine M. McMeans, 74, of Sheffield, died after a three-week illness on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at AHN-St. Vincent Health Center, Erie.
Patricia L. “Pat” Carbaugh, age 86, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Charlotte M. Morrow, 87, of Victory Heights, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Glenn Alan Davis, of Townville, passed away Friday Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 72 after a wonderful life full of accomplishment and adventure.
Much loved Benny R. Hillard Sr., age 83, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Endeavor, son of the late Orion H. and Ethel L. (Davidson) Hillard.
William Robert Stroop, 88, of Shippenville, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
John Jason Wood, 43, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Jacqueline R. Schmek, 77, of Marienville, passed away peacefully early Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Paul E. Black, 90, of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday morning Nov. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.
Elizabeth Ann Hall (Betty), 78, of Franklin, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 13 after a brief illness.
Caroline F. (Bowser) Eaker, 78, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Robert Joseph Venturella, 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Daniel Michael Welch, of Oil City and Franklin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after battling Parkinson’s disease for almost 30 years.
Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.
Rev. S. “Clair” Heitzenrater, 89, of Corsica, passed away during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Wendell Heeter Jr., age 70, of Castalia, Ohio, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home, following a sudden illness.
Randy T. Lynch, 56, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at UPMC Medical Center, Pittsburgh, following long-term health complications due to being a 20 year cancer survivor.
Pennie A. Lawrence, 75, of Oil City, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, following complications of COVID-19.
Mary (Yori) Blair, 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Joyce Yvonne Botts, 78, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Steven A. Huff Sr., 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Erie.
Barry Spencer Brandt, age 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at UPMC Northwest, following a brief illness.
Daniel M. Welch, 73, of Franklin, an Oil City native, passed away Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, at the Erie VA Medical Center after an extended illness.
Mary Catherine Barger of East Brady, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Harry Judson Miller, age 89, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Carolyn’s Hospice Home, where he was for two days. He previously resided with his daughter and son-in-law at their Harrisburg residence. Before that, he lived with his wife, Esther, in Hershey, Fra…
After a long courageous battle with dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.
Barry S. Brandt, 65, of Seneca, passed away in the evening hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Karen Jean Morris, age 52, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a prolonged illness.
Nancy V. Lassiter, 80, of Oil City, formerly of New Jersey passed away Monday Nov. 8, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center after an extended illness.
Barbara Jean (Bostwick) Hunt, age 87, of New Bethlehem, formerly of East Brady, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
