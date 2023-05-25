Marilyn L. Bowser

Marilyn L. Bowser

Marilyn L. Bowser, 73, of Parker, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 3, 1950 in Conneration, the daughter of Harold H. and Catherine E. (Fair) Custer.

Shirley R. Kerr
Shirley R. Kerr

Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Fonda Lattanzie

Fonda Lattanzie, 47, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home due to a lengthy illness.

Wilma 'Billie' Reinsel
Wilma 'Billie' Reinsel

Wilma “Billie” Reinsel, 97, formerly of “Frogtown” Fairmount City, passed away on May 22, 2023 while residing at Highland Oaks, 300 Water Run Road, Clarion.

Clark M. McFall

Clark M. McFall, 85, of Sarasota, formerly of Oil City passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A complete obituary will print later this week.

Virginia Thompson

Virginia Thompson, 93, of Eau Claire passed away Monday afternoon (05-22-23) at Parker Personal Care Home of natural causes.

Melinda Jean Martin Remley
Melinda Jean Martin Remley

Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ken Skeddle
Ken Skeddle

There are few very important words in life to live by: “love, honesty, trust, respect and decency”, which Ken Skeddle honored and practiced every day in his lifetime.

Carol L. McGinnis
Carol L. McGinnis

Carol L. McGinnis, 89, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning, May 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

David Carson Minich
David Carson Minich

David Carson Minich, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Donald E. Hosey Sr.
Donald E. Hosey Sr.

Donald E. Hosey Sr., 74, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, May 19, 2023 at his home.

David W. Callander
David W. Callander

David W. Callander, 78, of Parker (Near Eau Claire), passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice- Concordia in Cabot. Born in Dutch Hill, Clarion Co., David was the son of the late Ronel M. Callander and MaryEllen Thompson.

Mary M. Haas
Mary M. Haas

Mary M. Haas, 95, of Oil City, passed away Thursday morning May 18, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Erma Kathleen Martin
Erma Kathleen Martin

Erma Kathleen was born the daughter of Delbert and Mildred (Beach) Jack on April 2, 1931, at home in Kilgore. She passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Lynchburg, VA.

William R. Kane
William R. Kane

William R. Kane, 83, of Butler, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Lowrie Place, a nursing home in Butler.

Shirley Boorech
Shirley Boorech

God came to get a special angel. Shirley Boorech, 92, of Knox passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home.

Marion Eugene 'Gene' McDowell
Marion Eugene 'Gene' McDowell

Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.

Larry R. Waitz
Larry R. Waitz

Larry R. Waitz, 78, of Titusville, and longtime Rouseville Photographer, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Martha M. Leri
Martha M. Leri

Martha M. Leri, 92, of Meadville, passed away after a short illness, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.

Shirley Faye Guth
Shirley Faye Guth

Shirley Faye Guth of Shippenville passed from this life on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at UPMC Northwest with her children at her side. She was 85.

Michael H. Winkler
Michael H. Winkler

Michael H. Winkler, 66, of Franklin, passed away at his residence at 9:48 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 after a four-year courageous battle with cancer.

Donald L. Baker
Donald L. Baker

Donald L. Baker, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John Wallace
John Wallace

John William Wallace, a resident of Franklin, formerly of Tionesta, unexpectedly passed away Saturday at the age of 58, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.

Charles R. Majesky
Charles R. Majesky

Charles R. “Chooch” Majesky, 74, of Venus, formerly of Philadelphia, died at UPMC Northwest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.

Elwood C. Neiswonger
Elwood C. Neiswonger

Elwood C. Neiswonger, 87, of Penn Street, New Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.