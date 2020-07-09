Marilyn M. Staab, 86, of Oil City, died at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Born June 21, 1934, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Kathleen Dowlan Schott.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot and humid. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 3:41 am
Marilyn M. Staab, 86, of Oil City, died at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Born June 21, 1934, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Kathleen Dowlan Schott.