Marilyn M. Staab, 86, of Oil City, died at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Born June 21, 1934, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Kathleen Dowlan Schott.

