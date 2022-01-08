Marion C. Merryman

Marion C. Merryman

Marion C. Merryman, 80, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.

Born Nov. 21, 1941 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Julia Minnick Custer.

William H. Clark Jr.
William H. Clark Jr.

William H. Clark Jr., 88, of 322 South Martin Street, Titusville, died at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Titusville Hospital.

Glenn Arden Latshaw
Glenn Arden Latshaw

Glenn Arden Latshaw, 89, of Cranberry, died peacefully at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in UPMC Northwest at Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

Donna Jean Kelly
Donna Jean Kelly

Donna Jean Kelly, 81, of Austintown Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19.

Frank Patterson
Frank Patterson

Frank Patterson, 87, of Franklin passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Kenneth Grimm
Kenneth Grimm

Kenneth Grimm, 86, of Polk, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Thaddeus E. Mays
Thaddeus E. Mays

Thaddeus E. Mays, 54, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by his loving family, after a long fight with the corona virus.

Dale E. Detar

Dale E. Detar, 58, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Lisa and son Jordan.

Jane E. McQuaid
Jane E. McQuaid

Jane E. McQuaid, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…

James Lee Young
James Lee Young

James Lee Young, age 92, of Leeper, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Mildred T. Warring
Mildred T. Warring

Mildred T. Warring, 95, of Saegertown, formerly of Oil City, died at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown on Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022.

Michele L. Rowe
Michele L. Rowe

Michele L. Rowe, 63, of Fairmount City passed away the evening of Jan. 1, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a five week battle with the COVID-19 virus.

Jane McElhattan
Jane McElhattan

Jane McElhattan, 66, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30th, 2021, at The Caring Place of Franklin.

Tina Marie Wolfe
Tina Marie Wolfe

Tina Marie Wolfe, 54, of Emlenton, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest following a lengthy bout with COVID-19.

Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover

Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.

Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Ashbaugh
Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Ashbaugh

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ashbaugh, 91, a lifelong, well-known St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.

Karol A. Miller
Karol A. Miller

Karol A. Miller, 74, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following an extended illness.