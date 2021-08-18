Mark "Alex" King, 34, of Oil City, tragically passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, as the result of a vehicle accident.
Born Aug. 7, 1987, in Mesa, Arizona, he was the son of Mark T. and the late Lori L Dengel King.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 6:22 am
Marie Adams, age 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home following an illness.
Cindy Sue Elliott's celebration of life will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.
Harry Theodore "Ted" Heller, 89, of 410 Fox St., Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.
Dylan James Stewart, 27, of Franklin, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Myrtle Willodene Vogan, 92, of Oil City, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Patricia Ann Wolfe, 86, of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy J. Tock, 63, of Cooperstown, passed away at 10:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
The world lost a beloved wife, mother, "Mimi" (grandmother) and sister. Sarah Jane McCune (Graham), 80, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Services are now set for Deborah S. Paup, 68, of Seneca, who passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Sally J. Dorrion, 86, of Clarendon died Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Home.
Bonnie Lee Klem, age 75, of Oil City, formerly of Stowe Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, 2021.
Joyce M. Perry, 67, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.
Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.
Russell E. Baldwin, of Franklin, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at home after a short illness. He was 89.
A graveside service has been planned for local radio legend, Sam Gordon. The memorial service will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour's Memorial Garden Cemetery on the grounds of the Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Samuel Gordon Armagost passed away Sa…
Karen Biltz, 72, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Shirley I. Solinger, 91, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 8:23 p.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Richard "Ritchie" Allen Bussard ended his pacing at the Pearly Gates, nodded to St. Peter, and rushed to his savior.
Robert K. Heckathorne Jr., 73, of Oil City passed away at his home Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, following an extended illness.
Nyall A. Sharrar, 87, of Oil City, known by many as Snuffy, Butch, Mike, or the Mayor of May Lane, died peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Raymond A. Bickel, 83, formerly of Seneca, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Mantua, Ohio.
Belinda "Lindy" "Mimi" Beth Buzard, 64, of Zephyrhills, Fla., was born in Oil City on April 8, 1957, to loving parents Walter "Reek" Switzer and Mary (Cobler) Whitling and lost her battle with Crohn's Disease on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Richard B. Elder (known to friends and family as "Dick") passed away in Exeter, N.H., on July 5, 2021, at the age of 83.
Margaret Dendy Chickering, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi; Oil City; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and, most recently, The Woodlands, Texas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 25, 2021.
James W. "Jim" Coull, 70, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Lecom Senior Living Center in Erie following an extended illness.
Linda Mae Dye, age 81, of 987 Robin Drive, DeLand, Fla., died at 11a.m. July 19th, 2021.
Family and friends of Gabriel Michael Sobina, who passed away July 17, 2021, may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.
R. Keith Amos, 78, of Mercer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Arminta "Minnie" Rhoads, age 91, of Lamartine, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, passed away Friday morning Aug. 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Barbara Shreffler Lynn, 85, of Savannah, Georgia passed away July 19, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Terry D. Bimber, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.
Pauline L. Hazen, 90, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Sugarcreek Station with her family by her side, following a period of declining health.
Garrett M. Harbaugh, 71, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
A celebration of life service for Barbara J. Wolfgong will be held Saturday, Aug. 14th at the Galloway United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life service for William Benton "Ben", "Benny" Call, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at his home, 621 Mays Road, Clarion 16214.
