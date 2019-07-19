Marlene A. Price, 78, a resident of 139 Reisenman Drive, Cooperstown, died peacefully at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.
She was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Troy Township, Crawford County, a beloved daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Geraldine Vincent Grove.
Mrs. Price had worked for a number of years at the former Washington Lunch in Franklin and in the dietary department of Polk Center.
She was a longstanding member of The Pennsylvania State Retirees Union Local 1050.
Above all, Mrs. Price was happiest as a homemaker to her beloved family. She especially enjoyed the fun times she shared with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an active and faithful member of The Cooperstown United Methodist Church.
She was married May 24, 1958, to Morris L. Price, who preceded her in death Aug. 21, 1991.
She is survived by three daughters: Vickie Girty, Deb Price and Kim Price and her fiance, Tom Green, all of Franklin; her grandchildren: T.J. Baker, Charles "Spike" Girty, Justin Girty, Josh Girty, Tommy Green, Norman Green and Brandy Williams and her husband, Mike; in addition to nine great-grandchildren.
Also surviving is her sister, Nancy Loomis and her husband, Rich of Franklin; and a brother-in-law, Huey Sturgis of Hydetown; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jeremy Girty; a sister, Barb Thompson and by her brother-in-law, Grant Price.
In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, in celebration of her life, Monday at 11 a.m. in The Cooperstown United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ronnie Cox, officiating.
Private interment will be in Cooperstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to either The Cooperstown United Methodist Church or to the charity of one's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk St., Franklin.
Please visit http://www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.