Marsha O'Neil service set

A memorial service for Marsha O'Neil, who died May 31, 2021, will be Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the McEntire Weaver Funeral Home, 504 E. Penn Ave., Knox.

Robert 'Bob' Pugh
Robert 'Bob' Pugh

Robert "Bob" Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill), passed away on July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU.

Ella Mae VanZandt
Ella Mae VanZandt

Ella Mae VanZandt, age 61, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ricky Harold Custer
Ricky Harold Custer

Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly R. Goss
Beverly R. Goss

Beverly R. Goss, 90, of Oil City died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home after a period of declining health.

Terrie Lynn Martin
Terrie Lynn Martin

Terrie Lynn Martin, age 50, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 3, 2021, at the Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Rebecca L. Harrington

Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Jean M. Nick

Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.

Ralph E. Stallsmith

Ralph E. Stallsmith, 92, of Cherrytree Road, Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.

Helen Irene Amsler
Helen Irene Amsler

Helen Irene Amsler, 86, of La Feria, Texas, formerly of Venus, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas.

Judy A. Gibb
Judy A. Gibb

Judy A. Gibb, 76, of Bunnell, Fla., joined her loving husband in Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla.

David D. Jordan
David D. Jordan

David D. Jordan, 63, of Sligo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Dean William Pryor
Dean William Pryor

Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held July 9th, at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church in Clarion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.

Douglas L. Chambers
Douglas L. Chambers

Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, Ohio following complications due to surgery.

Yetta J. McHenry
Yetta J. McHenry

Yetta J. McHenry, 92, of Ritts Farm Road, Turkey City, Richland Township, Clarion County, passed away early Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Kenneth E. Rumbarger
Kenneth E. Rumbarger

Kenneth E. Rumbarger, 82, of Moore Haven, Fla., died peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Palms West Hospital, Loxahatchee, Fla. with his wife of 16 years, Nancy, by his side.

Raymond Leroy Lantz
Raymond Leroy Lantz

Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson

Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.