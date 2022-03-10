Martha C. Fetzer of 18667 Route 68, Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Clarview Nursing Home.

Born March 21, 1938, she was the daughter of Lawrence M. and Laura (Buisset) Clark.

Gwendolyn Lois Traister
Gwendolyn Lois Traister

Gwendolyn Lois Traister, 90, of Rimersburg, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Sara Ann Shafer
Sara Ann Shafer

Sara Ann Shafer, formerly of Oil City, age 91, died Monday Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Martha C. Fetzer

Barbara Jean Lamison
Barbara Jean Lamison

Barbara Jean Lamison, 87, of Renfrew, formerly of Prospect, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Advanced Care Center in Butler.

Dean Thomas Dehner
Dean Thomas Dehner

Dean Thomas Dehner, 64, of Oil City passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

Jack E. Miller
Jack E. Miller

Jack E. Miller, formerly of Ahrensville, Walnut Bend, passed away Thursday, March, 3 2022, in Golden, Colorado of natural causes.

Ray E. Rex
Ray E. Rex

Ray E. Rex, 91, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Thomas B. Steele
Thomas B. Steele

Thomas B. Steele, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Bradley A. "Boo" DeArment
Bradley A. "Boo" DeArment

Bradley A. “Boo” DeArment, 56, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday night, March 5, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Brian L. Boal
Brian L. Boal

Brian L. Boal, 65, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Embassy of Park Avenue in Meadville.

Pauline Proctor Hines Paden

Pauline Proctor Hines Paden, 86, of Franklin died peacefully at 7:35 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, in Sugar Creek Station, following a period of declining health.

Jack E. Gravatt
Jack E. Gravatt

Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.

Richard R. 'Bud' Stone
Richard R. 'Bud' Stone

Richard R. “Bud” Stone, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence following an extended illness.

Lawrence W. Burris
Lawrence W. Burris

Lawrence W. Burris, 78, of Knox, a well-liked Knox Road friend and neighbor to many, passed away late Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ronald 'Red' Eugene Mathews
Ronald 'Red' Eugene Mathews

Ronald “Red” Eugene Mathews, of Cranberry, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.

Audine R. Miller
Audine R. Miller

Audine R. Miller, 92 ,of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Shirley Lynne Hockman
Shirley Lynne Hockman

Our beloved Shirley Lynne Hockman, 71, left this earth for her heavenly home on Friday, March 4, 2022. Born Friday, April 13, 1950, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Ruth Romaine (Williams) and Buss Hockman.

Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines
Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines

Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines, age 85, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of the staff Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital on Thursday March 3, 2022.

Eugene 'Gene' Houser
Eugene 'Gene' Houser

Eugene “Gene” Houser, 89, of Rimersburg, went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Sara A. Huth
Sara A. Huth

Sara A. Huth, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Robert C. Allen
Robert C. Allen

Robert C. Allen, of Corolla, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Robert J. Madden
Robert J. Madden

Robert J. Madden, 54, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comforts of his own home.

Bernard 'Bun' 'Bernie' Ganoe
Bernard 'Bun' 'Bernie' Ganoe

Bernard “Bun” “Bernie” Ganoe, 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Nancy L. Blauser
Nancy L. Blauser

Nancy L. Blauser, 83, a lifelong well-known Foxburg resident, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at Brookville Hospital following a brief illness.

William J. Smith

William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.

Patsy L. Crissman
Patsy L. Crissman

Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.