Martha Jane Revelt, 69, of Seneca, passed away at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Born June 27, 1951, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth E. and M. Hazeldine Stephens. She was a 1969 graduate of Cranberry Junior-Senior High School located in Seneca, and lived many years in Ashtabula, Ohio before returning to the area. She enjoyed traveling with her family.
William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.