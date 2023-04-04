Martha “Marty” Kay Haas Karg, 81, of Rockland Road, Kennerdell, passed away April 3, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Born Feb. 9, 1942, in New Bethlehem, Marty was a daughter of Stephen T. Haas and Jessie (Smail) Haas, both of whom preceded her in death. Marty attended “the old three-story” Rockland Elementary School where her mother was asked to start a cafeteria and her father ran the bus garage.
Annette Brooks, 86, of East Setauket, Long Island, New York, passed on March 7, 2023 from injuries received in a tragic Feb. 28 house fire. She is locally survived by her daughter Janet Andres (Jim) of Franklin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie. Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is completing funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will be published in Monday's newspaper.