Mary Agnes Kidder Say, 61, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Helena, Arkansas, the daughter of the late William Forbun Chappell Jr. and Hannah Agnes (Cossey) Chappell.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 6:27 am
Mary Agnes Kidder Say, 61, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Helena, Arkansas, the daughter of the late William Forbun Chappell Jr. and Hannah Agnes (Cossey) Chappell.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete.
Winifred A. Black, 85, of Franklin, passed away Thursday Dec. 16, 2021 in her home following a brief illness.
Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home following a period of declining health.
Scott A. Salser, age 59, of Indiana, formerly of Knox, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 following a brief illness.
Peter “Pete” Stanislaus Lukasiak,78, of Monrovia, Md., passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 due to complications from dementia. Pete was born Jan. 31, 1943 in Oil City.
Patricia Ann Blum, 77, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Mary Agnes Kidder Say, 61, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Charles L. "Charlie" Burk, 79, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family by his side, at 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in his home.
Christopher L. Burns, 47, of Oil City, passed away on Friday Dec. 17, 2021, at his home. Among survivors are his sister, Amanda McClelland; and his brother, Jacob Sweeney.
Joseph L. “Chief” Fitzgerald, 64, of Boyers, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence of natural causes. He was a well-known firefighter and skilled in emergency medical services.
Byrd Wyncoupe Runyan Jr., 84, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home after a short battle with COVID-19.
Richard A. “Dick” Adams, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
Steven A. Bryan, 57, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.
Erlinda E. “Linda” Thompson, 77, of Cranberry, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 17, 2021.
Darrell Duane Heffernan, 82, of Franklin, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jan D. McLaughlin, 65, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle.
Thomas Lee Bickel, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr., 80, of Kennerdell, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Virginia J. Matthews, 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.
Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin), 83, a former resident of the Emlenton/Eau Claire area passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, while on hospice at The Orchards of East Liverpool.
Charlotte “Joyce” Dorothy Sherman, age 83, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Karen Ann (Covington) Hoover, 62, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home in Franklin, after a courageous six and a half year battle with cancer.
Jason James Monarch, 46, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Bernadine L. Doyle, 79, of Utica, passed away Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Orville L. Gadsby, 88 of Polk, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his grandson, Aaron’s home in Northampton.
Thomas Lee Bickel, of Polk, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at AHN Grove City.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete
Margaret M. “Peg” Shuffstall, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following complications of Covid.
Margaret “Marge” Helzel Gough, 82, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday night, Dec. 15, 2021, at LECOM Presque Isle.
V. Dewayne Doutt, 91, of Polk, passed away Saturday, Dec 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Thomas F. Siegel, 67, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Bonnie Gail Reese Lucas, 74, of Polk passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Greg Brazel, 32, was unexpectedly called home too soon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Cecelia Antonia Johnson (Ciamarra),of Shippenville (Marianne Estates), PA died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at UPMC Seneca following an illness.
Margaret A. “Peg” (Collett) Emrick, 87, of Clarion, formerly of Elk City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, of natural causes.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incorrect.
Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Erie. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.
Francis E. Baughman Sr., 81, of Shippenville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.
Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
dunlop Winter Tires (4) 245-45R-18 on Jaguar Rims in grea…
Temporary Long-Term Chemistry Teacher. This is a temporar…
Congratulations Donna Waterhouse of Kennerdell Santa Sear…
Apples: McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Ida R…
The Clarion University Council of Trustees will hold a Sp…
Estate of Shirley M. Tebay, late of 133 Weston Road, Grov…