Mary Ann Andrews, 72, of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Monarch House in Franklin.
Born Oct. 9, 1946, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Carl R. and Lucille I. Canon Andrews.
Mary Ann graduated from Oil City High School and had attended the First Free Methodist Church in Oil City with her parents.
When she was younger, she worked at the Oil City Hospital, and then worked for many years as a sales clerk for Hills until they closed.
She enjoyed shopping, roller skating and sewing. She loved going on day trips to Pittsburgh, Cedar Point and Hershey with friends.
Mary Ann was the last member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beulah Andrews.
Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with The Rev. T. Christopher Hill officiating.
Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
