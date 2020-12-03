Mary Ann McFate

Mary Ann McFate

Mary Ann McFate, a longtime resident of the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 20, 1940, in Oil City, the eldest child of Benjamin Gault McFate and Margaret (Young) McFate.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary McFate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Karen M. Fischer
Obituaries

Karen M. Fischer

A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.

Rebecca W. Beall
Obituaries

Rebecca W. Beall

Rebecca W. Beall, age 87, of Irving, Texas, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas following an illness.

Obituaries

Gary Castner

Gary Castner, 71, of Lansing, Michigan and Largo, Florida, passed into eternal life Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Largo.

Obituaries

Furthermore...

  • From staff reports

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Mary Ann McFate
Obituaries

Mary Ann McFate

Mary Ann McFate, a longtime resident of the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.

Michael R. Murray
Obituaries

Michael R. Murray

Michael R. Murray, "Fuji", 60, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, following a brief illness.

Audrey Jean Turner
Obituaries

Audrey Jean Turner

Audrey Jean Turner, 79, of 45 West 4th St., Oil City, died peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Donna L. Wolff
Obituaries

Donna L. Wolff

Donna L. Wolff, age 71, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Autumn Grove Healthcare Center in Harrisville, following a battle with COVID-19.

Obituaries

Karen M. Fischer

Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

John Patrick Eustace
Obituaries

John Patrick Eustace

John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.

Robert William Hodge
Obituaries

Robert William Hodge

Robert William Hodge, age 70, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord, His Savior on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Richard E. 'Ed' Gathers
Obituaries

Richard E. 'Ed' Gathers

Richard E. "Ed" Gathers, 87, of Shippenville died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in his home following a courageous battle with heart disease and Parkinson's.

Charlotte A. Graham
Obituaries

Charlotte A. Graham

Charlotte A. Graham, 89, of Knox, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sligo.

Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr.
Obituaries

Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr.

Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr., 52, of Oil City, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Richard 'Jingles' M. Klingensmith
Obituaries

Richard 'Jingles' M. Klingensmith

Richard "Jingles" M. Klingensmith, 68, of Slippery Rock passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after weeks of battling COVID- 19 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Helen Mae Shrecengost
Obituaries

Helen Mae Shrecengost

Helen Mae Shrecengost, age 99, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville, following a period of declining health.

Betty L. Anderson
Obituaries

Betty L. Anderson

Betty L. Anderson, 72, of Knox, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Arthur 'AJ' Deitz
Obituaries

Arthur 'AJ' Deitz

Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.
Obituaries

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire (Hilliards), passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 29 2020, at Sunnyview Home in Butler of natural causes.

Obituaries

Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr.

Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr., age 52, of Oil City, died Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Stephen David Osgood
Obituaries

Stephen David Osgood

Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.

Obituaries

A.J. Deitz

A. J. Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, died at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Elsie M. Seely Ghering
Obituaries

Elsie M. Seely Ghering

Elsie M. Seely Ghering, 87, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Robert J. Womer Jr.
Obituaries

Robert J. Womer Jr.

Robert J. Womer Jr., age 63, of Cooperstown, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19. He was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Oil City, son of the late Robert J. and Jessie P. (Gonzales) Womer Sr.

Barbara J. 'Barb' Husband
Obituaries

Barbara J. 'Barb' Husband

Barbara J. "Barb" Husband, age 74, of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:55 p.m. following a one-month illness.

Patricia Y. Shearer
Obituaries

Patricia Y. Shearer

Patricia Y. Shearer, 76 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Nancy Ann Moore
Obituaries

Nancy Ann Moore

Nancy Ann Moore, 84, of Franklin passed away at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children.

Floyd Joseph Woodford
Obituaries

Floyd Joseph Woodford

Floyd Joseph Woodford of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love of his family Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 84 years.

Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner
Obituaries

Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner

Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Frederick 'Fred' R. Knight
Obituaries

Frederick 'Fred' R. Knight

Frederick "Fred" R. Knight, 64 of Salem, Ohio, entered into his heavenly rest at 8:29 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.