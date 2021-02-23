Mary E. Kirkpatrick, 85, of Knox passed away in the comfort of her home Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Born Sept. 7, 1935, in Summerville, Mary was the daughter of the late David and Eva Neil.
Updated: February 23, 2021 @ 6:43 am
James "Jim" Ronald Schrecengost, 72, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Dubois from heart complications.
Angela Marie "Angel" Secules, 52, a resident of 1463 U.S. Route 322, Utica, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home.
Howard A. Weltner, 89, of Belmar Village, Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
On the morning of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, Randy Barr, 64, passed away after an extended battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Gary L. Moore, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence.
Daryl J. Mullen, 84, of Nickleville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Feb. 20, 2021, in the company of his wife and son at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Angela Marie "Angel" Secules, 52, a resident of 1463 Route 322, Utica, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home. A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.
Priscilla E. Stoebe, 90 of Polk, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Francis F. Zagar, 98, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Mr. Harry W. Beemiller, 76, of Dean Road, Sandy Lake, Sandy Lake Township, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his son's home in Adairsville, Georgia.
Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert, 73, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Roy Douglas Bunch, 66, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his children from complications of diabetes.
Thomas Dean Crissman, 60 of Clintonville, passed away at home after heart complications on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Esther L. Dinger, 90, of Tionesta, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at home.
Fredrick B. "Ted" Emmett, age 84, of Wesley, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Raymond "Uncle Ray" Johnson, 80, of Cochranton, died suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
George F. Kossman, 91, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021 at his home.
Clyde W. Neal, Sr., 82, of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, Cranberry Township, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Robert E. Reed, 94, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at The Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Lillian Kaye Schies, 94, of 31 Canton Valley Circle, Canton, Connecticut died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at The Suffield House in Suffield, Connecticut.
Christen (Schlorff) Aylesworth, 45, a resident of 316 9th St., Franklin, died peacefully at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with her loving family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
James Edwin Eakin, well known local businessman and owner/operator of Franklin Granite Works and Heath Memorials passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, surrounded by family after a valiant fight with an extended illness.
Richard D. Lawson, 56, of Oil City, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Margaret S. Ritchey, 58, of Franklin, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.
James H. Brown II, 82, of Chambersburg, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Shook Home.
Annette Kunselman Burgert, 90 of Elizabethtown, formerly of Myerstown, Worthington, Ohio, and Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Antoinette R. "Toni" Hannon, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence with her daughters by her side.
Idabelle Louise Hogue, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 17, 2021, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
John Charles Kahle, 65, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a courageous struggle with complications from COVID-19.
Robert L. Reynolds, 68, of Seneca died at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Esther Annabell McBride Vogan, 83, of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Nectarine, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Richard Eugene "Sonny" Vogan Jr., 83, of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Nectarine, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Due to the prediction of inclement weather, the private services for Mr. Donald Edward Amareld Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 18, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.
Greyson Paul Bryan, seven-month-old son of Shyanne Bryan died Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.
Sheryl J. Rapp, 69, of Tionesta passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at West Penn Hospital after a battle with cancer.
Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed gracefully Monday, Feb. 15th, 2021,surrounded by his family in McMurray Hills Manor in McMurray. He was a man of great faith and shared his kind spirit with all.
