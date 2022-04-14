Mary E. Martz

Mary E. Martz, age 92, of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Born in Clarion on March 26, 1930, she was the daughter of George and Erma Fike Smith of Clarion, both of whom preceded her in death.

Obituaries

Mary E. Martz, age 92, of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Gary D. 'Tub' Neal
Gary D. 'Tub' Neal

Gary D. “Tub” Neal, 80, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Timothy James Kay
Timothy James Kay

Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.

Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer
Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer

Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer, of New Bethlehem, slipped into the arms of Jesus at her home Tuesday, April 12, 2022. What a glorious Easter celebration she will have.

Pamela Elaine Hynes
Pamela Elaine Hynes

Pamela Elaine Hynes, age 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.

Rex W. Baker
Rex W. Baker

Rex W. Baker, 67, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 11, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ruth Ann Sullivan
Ruth Ann Sullivan

Ruth Ann Sullivan, 65, of Meadville, formerly of Sligo, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Grove Nursing Home in Greenville.

Norman M. Weaver
Norman M. Weaver

Norman M. Weaver, 97, of Rockland, died early Sunday morning, April 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, while surrounded by his loving family.

Russell A. 'Russ' McNany
Russell A. 'Russ' McNany

Russell A. “Russ” McNany, 83, of Emlenton, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at The Grove in New Wilmington.

Larry H. Stanley
Larry H. Stanley

Larry H. Stanley, 86, of Seneca, died Thursday night, April 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.

Frank George Rick
Frank George Rick

Frank George Rick, 92, a well-known resident of 114 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022.

Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence
Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence

Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence, age 97 of New Bethlehem, was born in Distant, Armstrong County, on March 8, 1925, to Clyde and Orie Bowser Crooks. She passed away of natural causes at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022.

Richard Keith "Rick" Slike
Richard Keith "Rick" Slike

Richard Keith “Rick” Slike, 68,of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Guy W. Shoup
Guy W. Shoup

Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.

Furthermore - Louis Dalmaso

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Thomas E. Clark
Thomas E. Clark

The family of Thomas E. Clark of Franklin sorrowfully announce the loss of our dear brother who passed March 22, 2022.

Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower
Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower

Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower, 82, of Franklin, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Louis Dalmaso
Louis Dalmaso

Louis Dalmaso, 102, formerly of Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2021, in Harrisburg.

Patricia Ann Douglas Knight
Patricia Ann Douglas Knight

Patricia Ann Douglas Knight, 71, of Liberty, N.C. passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and Nanny.

Carl D. Lake

Carl D. Lake, 92, of Cooperstown, died peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup
Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup

Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup, 96, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at her home on Monday night, April 4, 2022, with loving family at her side.

Dale Richard Green
Dale Richard Green

Dale Richard Green of Little River, South Carolina, formerly of Franklin, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease March 25, 2022, at his home.

Vicki L. Garvin
Vicki L. Garvin

Vicki L. Garvin, 74, of Centre Hall, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.