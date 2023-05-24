Mary E. Schettler of Corrales, NM, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 16, 2023.
A native of Oil City, Mary was a 1979 graduate of Venango Christian High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, as well as a letter winner in basketball, softball and volleyball.
David W. Callander, 78, of Parker (Near Eau Claire), passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice- Concordia in Cabot. Born in Dutch Hill, Clarion Co., David was the son of the late Ronel M. Callander and MaryEllen Thompson.
Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.