Mary Eileen Wagner

Mary Eileen Wagner

Mary Eileen Wagner, 86, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, passed away early Friday morning, July 7, 2023 at Grove City Medical Center.

Mary Eileen was born in Knoxville on Jan. 12, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Marie Brennan McLay.

Robert J. Udovic
Robert J. Udovic

Robert J. Udovic, 88, of Seneca, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Collins House in Franklin.

Domer H. Ritchey
Domer H. Ritchey

Domer H. Ritchey, 70, of Emlenton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Venango County, to the late Harold “Pete” and Geraldine E. (Ohler) Ritchey.

Randall (Randy) Alan Baker
Randall (Randy) Alan Baker

Randall “Randy” Alan Baker, 62 of Carlton peacefully walked into Glory Thursday, July 6, 2023 from the Cleveland Clinic. Born, September 21, 1960 in Franklin he was the son of Richard and Anna Yurkanin Baker. He married Terri Ann Ames on June 27, 1981 and she survives.

Denise D. Bickel
Denise D. Bickel

Denise D. Bickel, 52, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie from an unexpected health condition.

Terri L. Dunkle
Terri L. Dunkle

Terri L. Dunkle, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He embraced life with a spirit of curiosity and ambition, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Though his physical presence will be deeply missed, hi…

Sally L. Murray Henry
Sally L. Murray Henry

Sally L. Murray Henry, 73, of Chicora went home to the Lord while in the company of her loving husband at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot Saturday morning, July 1, 2023.

Julie Ann Logue
Julie Ann Logue

Julie Ann Logue, 47, of Seven Fields, formerly of Franklin, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away on July 1, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Margaret E. 'Marge' Scott
Margaret E. 'Marge' Scott

Margaret E. “Marge” Scott, 86, a well-known resident of 326 Egbert Street, Rocky Grove, died peacefully at 11:03 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 in her home.

Phyllis M. (Uplinger) Taylor
Phyllis M. (Uplinger) Taylor

Phyllis M. (Uplinger) Taylor, 91, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023 in Mechanicsburg at Harmony at West Shore in Personal Care.

Norma M. Cairns
Norma M. Cairns

Norma M. Cairns, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following an extended illness.

Branton N. Cornor

Branton N. Cornor, age 46, of Oil City, perished as a result of a house fire on Charlton Street in Cornplanter Township, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Vincent C. Widmer
Vincent C. Widmer

Vincent C. Widmer, a devoted family man and hardworking nurseryman, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in New Kensington. Vincent was 85 years old at the time of his passing.

Sylvia J. Woodburne
Sylvia J. Woodburne

Sylvia J. Woodburne, nee Frank, of Fresno CA, formerly of Riverside CA and Rochester, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after a short period of declining health, with her husband by her side.

Mary I. Albaugh
Mary I. Albaugh

Mary I. Albaugh, 81, of Oil City, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Sally A. Reed
Sally A. Reed

Sally A. Reed of Tidioute passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Linda E. Porath

Linda E. Porath, 80, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Richard R. 'Waldo' Wilson
Richard R. 'Waldo' Wilson

Richard R. “Waldo” Wilson, 73, of Cherry Valley, a longtime well-known former Foxburg resident, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Janet Harding Ruslavage
Janet Harding Ruslavage

Janet Harding Ruslavage, 93, of State College, formerly of Brookville and Clarion, passed away June 24, 2023, after a brief illness.

Joyce E. Girts
Joyce E. Girts

Joyce E. Girts, 78, of Strattanville, passed away early Monday morning, June 26, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Russell Gadley committal service set

A committal service for Russell B. (Rusty) Gadley, who died Nov. 8, 2022, in Easley, South Carolina, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

John Edward Kozakovsky
John Edward Kozakovsky

John Edward Kozakovsky, 72, of Seneca, passed away Monday June 26, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Oil City after an extended illness.

Mary S. Mensch
Mary S. Mensch

Mary S. Mensch, 75, of Coudersport, formerly of Marienville, passed away on June 19, 2023, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

Donald R. Malone Sr.
Donald R. Malone Sr.

In loving memory of Donald R. Malone Sr., born in Grafton, West Virginia on the morning of July 12, 1947. Sadly he was taken too soon by the good Lord on the beautiful morning of June 23, 2023.

Dennis C. Lloyd
Dennis C. Lloyd

Dennis C. Lloyd, age 76, was the son of Franklin and Marian (Ruffing) Lloyd born on July 24, 1946, in Youngstown Ohio and passed away June 21, 2023, at University Hospitals Cleveland.

Dana W. Holmes
Dana W. Holmes

Dana W. Holmes, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

James R Wessell
James R Wessell

James R Wessell, age 74, of Bonita Springs Florida, a native of Oil City and Corsica, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born Dec, 7, 1948 to the late Harold and Amy Wessell.

Kenneth 'Ken' R. Delahunty
Kenneth 'Ken' R. Delahunty

Kenneth “Ken” R. Delahunty, 71, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away June 21, 2023. Born in Oil City, he was the son of the late Edwin and Sarah (Gaddess) Delahunty.

James Leroy Walker
James Leroy Walker

James Leroy Walker, age 78 of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 22, 2023 at West Penn-AHN Hospital in Pittsburgh following an illness.

John H. Swainson Jr.
John H. Swainson Jr.

John H. Swainson Jr., 87, of Vowinckel, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Snyder Memorial Health Care in Marienville.

Ruth H. Kish
Ruth H. Kish

Ruth H. Kish, age 91, formerly of 110 East 9th Street, Oil City, passed away on Thursday June 22, 2023 at Westlake Woods assisted living.

Terry Lee Tate
Terry Lee Tate

Terry Lee Tate, 59, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2023, on the bike trail.