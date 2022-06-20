Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Born in Van, Pennsylvania on July 24, 1936, Mary Ellen was the first of 11 children born to the late Vergil and Ona Ross Shreffler.

Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.

Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer.

George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.

Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, following an illness.

James C. "Jim" Guyton service set

Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate the life of James C. “Jim” Guyton on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Diane Sue Strotman of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.

Claradean 'Dean' Stiglitz service set

A memorial service for Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz will be held Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the family home at 2 Lincoln St., Oil City. Friends and family are invited to stop in and share their memories. Dean passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96.

Geraldine Hines, 79 of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Robert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Edward Elliott, age 99, of Marianne, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten service set

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Gregory Scott Daum, 60, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.

Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…

Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.

James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with her family by her side at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Virginia M. Stover, age 92, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

James “Jim” Calvin Jack, 76, born August 12th, 1945 of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2022 at AHN Wexford Hospital.

Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.

Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Township, Mercer, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.

Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.