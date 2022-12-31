Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify.
She married the love of her life, Lawrence Green on May 13, 1950. Together they raised their beautiful children and celebrated their twenty-seventh wedding anniversary before Lawrence passed away on July 8, 1977.
Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.
Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Road, Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.
Sherry Mae Shontz Chappel, 86, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Oil City, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home after a year of failing health.
Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three-month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September.
Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a Dec. 2 automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on Dec. 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.
Sister Geraldine Olon, SSJ, age 91, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on December 22, 2022. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister Geraldine was born in Oil City, PA, on July 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Burke) Olon. She e…