Mary J. Kulasza, 87, of 108 W Front St, died at 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 11, 1933 in Buffalo, New York, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Latko Gurlinski.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Generally cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 2:02 pm
Mary J. Kulasza, 87, of 108 W Front St, died at 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 11, 1933 in Buffalo, New York, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Latko Gurlinski.