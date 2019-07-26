Mary Jane Miller, age 78, of Clarion, passed away peacefully in Pittsburgh on Friday, June 14, 2019.
She was the beloved aunt of Toni Ann Kneedler, Steven A. Martino and Donna M. Martino.
She is also survived by several cousins, great-nieces and a nephew and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney L. and Mary E. Miller, as well as her sister, Bee Ann (Miller) Martino.
After earning her master's degree, Mary Jane taught English for 43 years. She spent 42 of them at Clarion High School after her first year teaching in Dubois.
She also enjoyed her 14 years as the advisor for the high school cheerleaders.
She was active in her church and other volunteer activities such as at the Clarion County Historical Society. She enjoyed traveling and socializing with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Immaculate Conception Church, Clarion.
Her family invites friends to share stories and memories at a reception immediately following the Mass in Our Lady of Clarion Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's name may be made to the American Stroke Association.