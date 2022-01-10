Mary Jane Towers, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born in Van on Jan. 12, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Ralph D. and Maude F. Adams Foster.
Norma Jane Miller, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Melvin S. Yori, 53, of Parker, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Kathy L. Deible, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.
John A. Burgdorfer, 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…
John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.
Linel Grace Renfrew Martin, 83, of Franklin, passed away at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Peggy Jean Combs, 91, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Farrell.
Lois Audean Slater Neely Higgins, 97, of Sidney Michigan, joined her heavenly Father and loved ones January 4th, 2022.
Harold Ronald Goughler, 88, of Emlenton, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 after a short illness.
Raymond Joseph Guth, 96, of Bradford, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Mary Kathleen (McCarthy) Friedel, age 73, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Marion C. Merryman, 80, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
Aquilla Ray Sanderford, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
Terri Lee (Steiner) Persing, 62, of Corinth, Texas, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Tracy A. Rhoads, 54 of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
William H. Clark Jr., 88, of 322 South Martin Street, Titusville, died at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Titusville Hospital.
Former local resident Marietta “Mimi” Montgomery (née James), 92, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 in Dunkirk, New York.
Glenn Arden Latshaw, 89, of Cranberry, died peacefully at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in UPMC Northwest at Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.
Donna Jean Kelly, 81, of Austintown Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19.
Dr. Mary M. Timney of Ossining, New York, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Frank Patterson, 87, of Franklin passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Kenneth Grimm, 86, of Polk, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William W. “Wes” Lauer, 87, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
Thaddeus E. Mays, 54, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by his loving family, after a long fight with the corona virus.
William W. “Wes” Lauer, 87, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
Harold R. Goughler, 88, of Emlenton passed away at home Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Dale E. Detar, 58, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Lisa and son Jordan.
Jane E. McQuaid, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.
Joan Marie Hasley, 63, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Richard “Dick” Hawke, 75, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Carol “Tootie” A. Hagerty, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Constance “Connie” Joyce Weaver, 80, of Knox, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a brief illness.
Lynn L. Baker, 77, of Emlenton, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Lester A. Cornell, 81, of Oil City, passed away Monday Jan. 3, 2022, at his home.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…
James Lee Young, age 92, of Leeper, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.
June Marie (McFadden) Roddy died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Howard Vincent Campagna, 86, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
