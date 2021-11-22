Mary Jeanne Kay Gavin

This book — “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do” by Dr. Robert H. Schuller — graced the coffee table of the Siegfried household for many years. If Robert “Bob” Siegfried had been a book title, this was it.
Helen Deeter, 78, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. She was born in Franklin on May 22, 1943; a daughter of James and Helen Minnick Owens. Helen graduated from Franklin High School in 1960 and then earned her LPN license at Oil City Hospital.
Frances “June” Phillips, daughter of Francis David and Ida (Pearson) Hitchcock, was born on May 13, 1927, in Franklin. June passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at the age of 94.
Lepha C. Beveridge, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. Her loving husband, Ronald A. Beveridge passed away the day before, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, also at Clarion Hospital.